Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.94 and last traded at $21.86. Approximately 9,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,126,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

ICPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 13,730.0% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

