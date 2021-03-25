Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $59.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.34.

INTC opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

