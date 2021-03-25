Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.34.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

