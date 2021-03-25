Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

