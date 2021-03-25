Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells 217,375 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25.

SUMO opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.30. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $527,098,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,567,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,239,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,581,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

