Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Major Shareholder Sells $67,304.85 in Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $67,304.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $190,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $907,119.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.68. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

