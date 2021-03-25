Insider Selling: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Sells 65,256 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).

Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jorn Rausing bought 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.85) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,347.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,412.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.89 ($28.14).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

