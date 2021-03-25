Insider Selling: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Sells 65,256 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Jorn Rausing sold 65,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,363 ($17.81), for a total transaction of £889,439.28 ($1,162,058.11).
Jorn Rausing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, Jorn Rausing bought 818,614 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,989 ($25.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,282,232.46 ($21,272,840.95).
OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,055 ($26.85) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,347.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,412.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
See Also: Dogs of the Dow
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.