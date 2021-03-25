Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 1,283 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 1,283 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $131,674.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,129 shares in the company, valued at $321,129.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.