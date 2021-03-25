Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells 3,288 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $695,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $327,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.