Insider Selling: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Sells 20,782 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 97.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

