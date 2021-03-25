Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Sells 24,444 Shares of Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EVERTEC by 513.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 447,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 374,923 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,913,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EVERTEC by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,239,000 after buying an additional 333,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.