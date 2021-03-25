Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Sells 24,421 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,551.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVST stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.23 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,916,000 after acquiring an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Envista by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,419,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

