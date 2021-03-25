Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 183,105 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 183,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $745,237.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $919,207.08.

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $739,491.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in eMagin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in eMagin by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in eMagin by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMAN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.