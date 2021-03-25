Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $855,435.24 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Rod Marlin sold 9,603 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $855,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,699.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CLH opened at $82.79 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $796.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

