Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $661,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

