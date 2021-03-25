Insider Buying: Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Major Shareholder Buys 4,285,000 Shares of Stock

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VEI opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Vine Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

