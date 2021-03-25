Insider Buying: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Acquires £36,240 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Peter Magowan purchased 4,000 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £36,240 ($47,347.79).
SOLI stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £76.46 million and a PE ratio of 23.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.66. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.
Solid State Company Profile
