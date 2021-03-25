Insider Buying: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Acquires £36,240 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) insider Peter Magowan purchased 4,000 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £36,240 ($47,347.79).

SOLI stock opened at GBX 895 ($11.69) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £76.46 million and a PE ratio of 23.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.66. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

