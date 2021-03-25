Insider Buying: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Buys 105,879 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

PFSI stock opened at $62.01 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

