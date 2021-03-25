Insider Buying: Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRTX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 344,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $984.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.