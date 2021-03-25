Insider Buying: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Buys $102,564.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Director Robert C. Hain purchased 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARR opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $7,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,833,000 after acquiring an additional 426,667 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $2,553,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.