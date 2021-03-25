Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.63 ($43.09).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.