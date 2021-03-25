Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 13636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

