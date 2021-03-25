Incent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Incent has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $55.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Incent has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.