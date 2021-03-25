Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 558,147 shares.The stock last traded at $23.56 and had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1712 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

