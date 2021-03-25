ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0429 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $473,184.56 and approximately $200,693.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000832 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,018,849 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

