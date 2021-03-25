Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 693,281 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for about 3.0% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of Illumina worth $256,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Illumina by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 584 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,550,476.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,185 shares of company stock worth $7,451,728 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.00. 7,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.31 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

