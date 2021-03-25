III Capital Management Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

III Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $9.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,036.01. 45,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,073.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,779.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.