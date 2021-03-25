IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IDYA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $24.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $6,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

