HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $35,915.39 and $5,057.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

