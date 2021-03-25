HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001947 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a market cap of $45.43 million and $19.60 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,599.46 or 0.99657598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00363352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.71 or 0.00281426 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.59 or 0.00669389 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00072401 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.