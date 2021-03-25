Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HYMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $70,389.00.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

