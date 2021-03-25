Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

HURC stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Hurco Companies has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.90 million, a PE ratio of 138.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

