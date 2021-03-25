Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%.

Shares of HTHT opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

