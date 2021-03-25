HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.13 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 126.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $12.13 million and $225,048.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,539.93 or 1.00078029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00033228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $188.32 or 0.00365678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00283019 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.92 or 0.00671691 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00071812 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002741 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Token Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.