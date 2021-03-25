HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSBC stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in HSBC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth about $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,718,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,348,000 after buying an additional 712,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

