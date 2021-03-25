HOMIHELP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $74,040.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00005365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $74,040.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00048427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.46 or 0.00633100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00064917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023698 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.