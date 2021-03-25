Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 339,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMPT. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60.

In other Home Point Capital news, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

