HempCoin (THC) Price Up 61.2% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 61.2% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $3,229.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,931.58 or 0.99920911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00033152 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00011260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00071955 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001362 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,178,104 coins and its circulating supply is 261,042,954 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

