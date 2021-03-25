Hellenic Coin Market Capitalization Tops $154.89 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $154.89 million and $341,800.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004183 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00336598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

