Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.10% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

