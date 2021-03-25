Hedera Hashgraph Hits 1-Day Volume of $234.90 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and $234.90 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00051319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00227212 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00013652 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00013170 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,194,300 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.