Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of GCP Applied Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP opened at $23.55 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.