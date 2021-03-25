Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 12,292 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 90.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Atlassian by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.94.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $210.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average of $217.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -116.27, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $126.54 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.