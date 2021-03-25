Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.93. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,413. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.