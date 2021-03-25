Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 5,817,568 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,991,000 after buying an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 427,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

