Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.02 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 19,785.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $226,064.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,503.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.42.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

