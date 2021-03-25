HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $34.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $38.25.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

