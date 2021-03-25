Head-To-Head Review: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) versus BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BankFinancial and Northrim BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrim BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and Northrim BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66% Northrim BanCorp 21.13% 13.25% 1.47%

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Northrim BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrim BanCorp pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and Northrim BanCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 2.11 $11.67 million $1.03 9.93 Northrim BanCorp $107.43 million 2.40 $20.69 million $3.04 13.72

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial. BankFinancial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northrim BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Northrim BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats BankFinancial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans and leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency services. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. It also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, the company offers other services that include consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, personal finance, online documents, consumer and business debit cards, home equity advantage access cards, and telebanking and automated teller services. Further, it provides personalized checks, overdraft protection for savings accounts, commercial drive-up banking services, automatic transfers and payments, People Pay services, external and wire transfers, bill pay services, direct payroll deposits, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt services, remote deposit capture services, account reconciliation and positive pay services, merchant and cash management programs, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

