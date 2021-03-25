Head-To-Head Contrast: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.82 $98.08 million $1.64 9.01 Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 61.44

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Paya. Bain Capital Specialty Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paya has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Paya, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential downside of 21.91%. Paya has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Paya on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

