Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Position Boosted by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.